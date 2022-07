SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island held its fifth annual 4th of July Bike Parade on Monday morning.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park with WSAV’s Kris Allred leading as the grand marshal.

Hundreds of bikers participated in the three-mile parade route.

There was lots of family fun for all ages with paradegoers showing off their red, white and blue.

Check out photos from the parade below!