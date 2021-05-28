Tybee Island businesses preparing for record crowds over Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – Thousands of people have already made their way to our area to take part in the holiday weekend. Tybee Island is preparing for one of their busiest memorial day weekends yet.

Restaurants on the island say they’ve been preparing for a record number of people this weekend.

“I’ve beefed up the staff so we have double the amount of staff we normally have and I brought in a ton of food. I’ve got another 5,000 taco shells coming in today but we’re just beefing up and getting prepared for it to just be going off,” says manager of Chamacos Tacos and Surf, Matt Kossin.

Kossin says right now, they’re averaging about $8,000 a week, with that number expected to increase this weekend. Similar to other businesses on the island, they aren’t expecting heavy crowds to go anywhere now that people are more comfortable traveling again.

Restaurants aren’t the only ones preparing for an influx of visitors. Dillon Patel, a Tybee Island property manager says,”we are completely booked for this holiday weekend and we are projecting it to continue to stay busy through summer. Right now we are focused on keeping up and making sure we are able to handle the influx of travelers.”

Many businesses say that as busy as they are expecting it to be, the island needs the tourism at a time like this where they are trying to play catch up from pandemic losses. However, one thing they want to emphasize is patience while they work to accommodate more people over the next few months.