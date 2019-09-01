Tybee beaches closed to swimmers, sandbags available ahead of storm

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County leaders are continuing to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency remains in the mobilization phase, which allows the county to start moving response teams immediately.

Preparations on Tybee Island are well underway, residents were in and out of Memorial Park filling sandbags.

“Not knowing is the hardest thing,” said Vicki Hammons, a resident of Tybee.

But, Tybee Islanders like Hammons are choosing to play it safe.

“Don’t panic, but go ahead and get some plans whether you actually carry them out right now just have them ready,’ said Hammons. “So if it looks like it’s coming this way you don’t have to say what do I do now.”

As the storm slows Mayor Jason Buelterman said now is the time to put plans in motion.

“We made sure that we have back up sewage stations, in case we have an extended power outage, we’ve been in touch with our nursing home facilities to make sure they are prepared for the possibility of an evacuation,” said Buelterman.

Until Dorian clears our area, lifeguards are flying double red flags —-meaning no swimming on any of Tybee’s beaches.

“The only thing about it sitting over the Bahamas for so long is that gives more time to make decisions,” said Buelterman. “Get a few more bites of the apple of the projection over the coming 36 to 48 hours to make informed decisions.”

For now, Tybee natives like Hammons are getting prepared now just as they did in the past years with Matthew and Irma.

“You just never know I mean it can do things at the last minute, but the best thing to do is be prepared so that’s what we are doing,” said Paige Brown of Savannah.

“If we knew for sure it wasn’t we could say okay let’s just concentrate on business, but as it is we’ve got to kind of juggle both and just keep glued to all of the forecasts,” said Hammons.

Buelterman tells News 3, per the advice of Chatham County Emergency Management, the city’s annual Labor Day Beach Bash will continue as planned tonight just down the road starting at 7 p.m.