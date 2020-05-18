Two years later: Two charged in Midway hit and run case

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – It took two years, multiple police agencies, and hundreds of hours of investigation. But this week, two people are behind bars for hitting and killing a man while he was riding his bike in Midway, according to police.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes says Pernell ‘Tony” Boston was hit and killed near East Oglethorpe Highway on June 16, 2018. He died a few days later.

Members of a task force — including people from the Long and McIntosh County Sheriff’s Offices and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives — eventually narrowed down their search to two people.

“Once the dominoes started falling, some of the dominoes started to talk and brought up some names and incidents that were part of this whole network,” said Sheriff Sikes.

Sikes says Rosaleen Behnke and Michael Haggerty are now charged with trafficking in meth resulting in the death of another. Sikes confirms that death was Boston’s.

Both suspects were already in jail for drug related charges. Sheriff Sikes says they are part of a bigger drug network.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. I think more will come as a result of this investigation,” he said.

Sikes says Boston’s family is ‘elated’ that years of investigation are nearly over. Boston’s sister worried about it one year ago when News 3 spoke with her at a vigil in her brother’s honor.

”We don’t want those type of people on the streets to hit somebody else’s child and leave them in the road for dead,” said Kathy Wheeler. “We want closure and justice, that’s what we want.”

Coastal News Service and Lewis Levine have contributed to this report.