Two Tropical Depressions Form: 17 & 18

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are just days away from the official peak of hurricane season and the Atlantic Basin is getting active! Within the last 12 hours, two tropical depressions have formed in the far eastern Atlantic. We could have 2 new tropical storms as early as tonight.

Tropical Depression 17

Tropical depression 17 formed late Sunday night west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As of the 5 am advisory, tropical depression has max sustained winds of 35 mph and is 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph.

While the depression is slowly getting better organized, dry air is limiting strengthening and convection around the cyclone. The dry air will continue to impact the depression over the next few days. The depression could strengthen into a tropical storm as early as tonight.

After moving away from dry air, the storm will gradually strengthen into a tropical storm while moving west-northwest.

Tropical Depression 18

Tropical depression 18 formed early Monday morning just east of the Cape Verde Islands.

As of the 5 am advisory, it has max sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving to the west at 12 mph.

Circulation, as well as shower activity, have increased this morning, allowing for the tropical depression to get more organized. 18 will remain in a favorable environment (weak wind shear and warm ocean temperatures) for development. The depression could strengthen into a tropical storm as early as tonight.

These conditions will allow for steady strengthening through this week, possibly into a category 1 hurricane by Thursday. Late this weekend, the depression is expected to move over cooler waters and stronger wind shear. This will slow the cyclone from further strengthening.

2020 Storm Names

Regardless on which tropical depression forms first, the next name on our list is Paulette, followed by Rene. If we use up all the 2020 storm names, we then move to the Greek alphabet.

The earliest forming P storm on record was Philippe on September 17, 2005.

The earliest forming R storm on record was Rita on September 18, 2005.