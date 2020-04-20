Two Tides helps furloughed service industry workers with new IPA ‘All Together’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local brewery is working to support the service industry through the mandatory shutdowns.

Two Tides Brewing Company in Savannah’s Starland District is collaborating with Other Half in New York City and breweries around the world to raise money for those who are furloughed in the hospitality industry.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from their latest brew called All Together, will go directly to their furloughed staff, many of whom do not qualify for temporary unemployment.

“We brewed this beer and we took the initiative to keep the money as close to home as possible and distribute it straight to our furloughed employees,” Owner and Head Brewer of Two Tides James Massey said.

Massey says he has had to furlough 50% of his employees. He believes the service industry is the fabric of the United States and wants to support it any way he can during this difficult time.

“They are the front-lines of what we do,” Massey said.” We are in the service industry as a beer manufacturer and primarily a taproom. So that’s primarily our workforce.”

Two Tides is open seven days a week for curbside pick-up orders.

“Our taproom is currently closed but we are operating 100% by to-go sales,” Massey said. “We have a to-go window for curbside pickup and online delivery. We will meet you at the door with sanitary precautions for all your beer and merchandising needs during this quarantine time.”

Anyone who works in the service industry will also get 25% off any 4-pack. Massey says he hopes to be able to host small events by the end of the summer to get his employees back on their feet.

“I would love it if sometime this summer we were back open and getting back towards normal,” Massey said. “If we’re able to host some smaller parties in June, I think that would be fantastic.”