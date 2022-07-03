SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two teenagers have sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting occurred Sunday morning.

According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department, the two males have been transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Barnard Street some time around 1 a.m. and is the second shooting in that area in the past week.

The previous shooting, which occurred on Monday left three people with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.