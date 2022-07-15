SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Our very own Kim Gusby is paying it forward in her own way.

Two college-bound students in Savannah State University’s Upward Bound program, are the 2022 recipients of her Village Scholarship awards.

This morning Kim presented Lyrick Berry with a brand new computer while Terron Mott received a $500 check, and 15 essential items, to help him make a smooth transition into college life, like luggage, a mini fridge, tv, and bedding.

Lyrick is headed to Kennesaw State, and Terron will be attending Savannah State University this fall.

Kim is also a product of Upward Bound.