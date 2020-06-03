Two Lowcountry school districts asking for parent, staff input on next school year

Senior students wait for class to begin with plastic boards placed on their desks at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. South Korean students began returning to schools Wednesday as their country prepares for a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County School District wants to know what its parents, students, and staff think about how to proceed with the next school year.

The district has created an online survey to narrow the “multiple possibilities” being considered for reopening in the Fall.

The survey is available through Sunday.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=70AJM7h_qkKKQcZDNFSE7ZY1ktEyGwhKjjeGKjQ1MkJUM1NPWDBGVThPNFVWWDk5QU5GQzdFMTAwVy4u&fbclid=IwAR2Szx4OIZ5uFHdVgouRd7fK31hM1MGX6LMBUIq4bZVoOhHbWBBOvLYVwTU



Beaufort County sent out a similar survey via email to its staff and parents which has garnered more than 2500 responses from parents and 700 employees through Wednesday.

The Beaufort County Schoolboard could hear some preliminary results at its next meeting.

The Board will also discuss the district’s school calendars for 2020-21. Those include two different possible school start dates. August 10, which would require a waiver from the state, and August 17.