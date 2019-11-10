Two local veterans honored with opening of Sears-Richards Walking Trail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A momentous occasion in Savannah’s fifth district. City leaders are naming the “Sears-Richards” Walking Trail in honor of two local veterans.

It’s what city leaders are calling a “passion project” and its finally coming to fruition in the Sylvan Terrace community.

“This whole project is what I think is a perfect example of what a couple of phone calls on a piece of property can do,” said Georgia State Representative J. Craig Gordon. “At one point this was a parking lot for school buses and it has now turned into this edifice and this platform for community gathering and recreation,” said Gordon. “You know, and we are honoring two legends.”

The trail honors the legacy of two men, Thomas Sears being one of them.

He and his family were the first African-American to live in the Sylvan Terrace neighborhood.

“Desegregation in Savannah came about because of people like Colonel Sears,” said former Savannah Mayor, Edna Jackson. “Taking that first step to buy a home over in this area, it speaks volumes to how far we’ve come.”

The late David Richards Jr., the second honoree was represented by his son.

“Chief Richards a man of unwavering commitment, a commitment first to god, his commitment to family, and his commitment to the country,” said his son David Richards III.

The Sears-Richards walking trail is part of larger project funded through the city’s special purpose local option sale tax.

Some leaders emphasizing that recreational parks are a necessity for all communities.

“Sylvan Terrace did not have anything so they became a part of the priority when I was choosing how to use that 1.5 aldermanic discretion money,” said Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz, with the fifth district.

The park sits on the corner of Montogomery Street and Berkley Place. It features five workout stations and of course a walking trail.