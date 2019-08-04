Two injured after early morning shooting on Wheaton St in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah Police are investigating after two people were shot on Wheaton Street and Waters Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the call came in around 1:30 a.m. and when they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

SPD says both were transferred to the hospital. They say one is in critical condition, the other is expected to be okay.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, they are asking the public to call their tip line with any information.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.