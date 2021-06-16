Two Hundred Club holds boston butt fundraiser for fallen heroes ahead of July 4 weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. Placed orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex, at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah.

These delicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts cost $30 each and are expertly smoked by the best pit masters in the area. Orders of 10 or more can be delivered upon request. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the Two Hundred Club, which has given over $3.5 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

“The Boston butt sale is an event that our supporters have come to look forward to every time it rolls around. We are thankful for the traffic that this event brings in, helping us continue to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana. “We want to say a huge thank you to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for hosting our pick-up each year. We hope that local residents continue to support our mission by donating and purchasing a Boston butt to enjoy on 4th of July weekend.”

To order a Boston Butt, click here. To pay by cash or check, contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418. All donations are tax-deductible and directly support the communities’ heroes.