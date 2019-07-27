Two high school seniors give back to a local elementary school through their internship

Two local high school seniors learned critical skills that will help kickstart their careers.

It was all part of the Student Leader Program as a collaboration between Bank of America and The YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

The two students, Daniel Birch and Cimaya McCreary from Woodville Tompkins and Jenkins High Schools worked the entire summer on an effort to bring school supplies to kids in Savannah who need them most.

“It’s been an amazing experience because I get to work with the community and give back and many ways that I haven’t before,” said Cimaya McCreary.

The school supply drive was developed by the two with specific intentions.

“We’re going to work with Gadsden Elementary School and it’s a Title One school, meaning most of the kids live in poverty so we’re gonna give the supplies to them,” said McCreary.

Daniel Birch tells News 3 he’s gained more skills through this opportunity than he thought was possible.

“The experience was great because it gives me more leadership skills because I’ve had to lead this together with a team. So I have those leadership skills,” said Birch.

Anyone interested in contributing to their school supply can do so by donating to the Habersham YMCA by Monday, July 29th.

The two will make the final donation of the supplies on Wednesday.