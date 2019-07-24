Two groups in Metter gearing up for a back to school drive

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The start of the school year is right around the corner, and two groups in Candler County want to make sure students head back to the classroom prepared.

Communities in Schools of Candler County and Metter PTO are gearing up for their back to school drive this weekend. They’ll be giving away everything from pens and pencils, to backpacks. No student will be turned away.

One organizer, Roberta Graham, Executive Director for Communities in Schools of Candler County, said it’s not just a giveaway, the event will also feature carnival-style food and games.

” The silly dart games, toss the bean bag, and cakewalk and that kind of thing…Then we give the kids school supplies. We figured it was more fun for them to do that then to say here’s your school supplies, we’ll see you next week. Kind of go ahead and get the school year started off fun and excited about coming back,” Graham said.

The back to school carnival is happening Saturday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Pre-K-8 complex in Metter.