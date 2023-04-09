JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash on HWY 17, just north of the South Carolina border of the Talmadge Bridge.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt tells News 3 that at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, the driver of Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north on HWY 17, four miles south of Hardeeville, when the driver turned left, striking the driver of a Nissan Maxima heading south head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene. They were the only passengers in their respective vehicles.

Both lanes of HWY 17 were shut down for approximately five hours.

Trooper Bolt says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.