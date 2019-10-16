Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, two individuals were found deceased in an apparent murder-suicide, according to SPD Captain David Gay. The crime scene is at the Savannah Gardens apartment complex, but at this time, it is unclear if the bodies were found inside or outside of an apartment.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Gay said there is no danger to the public. Officers and detectives are taking statements and gathering evidence now. He expects them to be on scene for a while.

This incident is still under investigation.

