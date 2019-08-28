Two dead, 11 injured in stolen police cruiser chase

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC News) – Two children were killed Monday and 11 other people injured when a stabbing suspect stole a police cruiser and crashed into more vehicles in Dayton, Ohio.

Police say it began when officers were flagged down in the street by a man who had been stabbed by his adult son.

The officers later located the suspect, Raymond Walters, Jr. near the scene of a traffic accident. When they exited their vehicle, he jumped inside. An effort to tase him failed, and Walters sped away, at times reaching speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. A chase ended when the stolen cruiser struck two other vehicles.

“The cruiser collided with a red Acura SUV within the intersection,” Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl said. “The Acura SUV was occupied by three adults. The cruiser then struck a gray Honda Odyssey occupied by seven children and one adult.”

Two of the children in the van, both 6-year-old girls, were killed.

