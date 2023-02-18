POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two adults and one child are dead after a house fire in the Brighton Woods neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons tells News 3 his department received a call for a house fire at 7:14 a.m.

He says the three victims received CPR before taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Though the cause of the fire is not known, Simmons says it does not appear to be anything suspicious.

He says the investigation was completed Saturday evening, and there will be more information available Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 for updates.