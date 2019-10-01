Tuesday marks anniversary of Las Vegas mass shooting

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Megan Murphy, right in hat, embraces Cara Knoedler as Kenneth Wright wipes his eyes on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations. But advocates say they’re frustrated more hasn’t been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening across the country. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (CNN) – Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities say stephen paddock shot and killed 58 people and injured nearly 700 others in the Las Vegas rampage.

The 64-year-old fired from the 32-nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto a crowd of 22-thousand concert goers.

According to witnesses, the shooting lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

When authorities finally found Paddock’s hotel room they discovered him deceased.

Police believe Paddock took his own life and that no one else was involved with the shooting.

