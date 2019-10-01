Tuesday marks anniversary of Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (CNN) – Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Authorities say stephen paddock shot and killed 58 people and injured nearly 700 others in the Las Vegas rampage.
The 64-year-old fired from the 32-nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto a crowd of 22-thousand concert goers.
According to witnesses, the shooting lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.
When authorities finally found Paddock’s hotel room they discovered him deceased.
Police believe Paddock took his own life and that no one else was involved with the shooting.