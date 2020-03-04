TSA reminds travelers about carry-on restrictions, and Coronavirus safety.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Everything from tasers to tools, to spiked balls on a chain are things someone tried to carry onto a flight leaving Savannah. “A lot of people don’t know the rules. escpcially when you get into holiday travel periods. You have a lot of new traveleres that might not know the rules,” says TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell.

Howell says Savannah’s busiest spring break travel period is from March 13th to 21st, and that the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport will see roughly 5,200 travelers each day. He says “the busiest days in that period will be Sunday March 15th as people start to head home from the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day and then Tuesday when people are starting to head out the evening after the parade.”

Howell says a traveler’s most common mistake is trying to carry on liquids like water or sunscreen that aren’t 3.4 ounces or smaller.

Another far too common mistake? Firearms, says Howell who claims TSA agents found 4,400 guns in carry-on luggage or on a person, nationwide last year.

He says 80 to 90 percent of those guns are loaded, requiring local law enforcement to get involved.

Howell says anything surrendered to TSA agents cannot be returned. It’s collected, logged and turned into an agency on a regular basis.

As for avoiding coronovirus, the TSA encourages people to wash their hands before and after going through security. You can also request agents wear fresh latex gloves when doing a body pat down.