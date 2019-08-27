TSA discovers loaded firearm at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport checkpoint

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) checkpoint Tuesday morning.

The TSA detected a loaded 9mm handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the tenth firearm detected by TSA officers at SAV security checkpoints in 2019. A total of 19 were found there last year.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

For more information about the TSA prohibited items, please follow these links:

http://www.tsa.gov/travelers/airtravel/prohibited/permitted-prohibited-items.shtm

http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition

