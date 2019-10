(WFLA) — The Trump Team has gotten into the ornament business this Christmas season.

President-elect Donald Trump is selling the collectible ornament on his official website. The 24-karat gold-finished ornament features Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” on his signature red hat.

The ornament costs $149.

Trump writes, “This collectible ornament commemorates Trump’s commitment to the Christmas spirit and will be a great addition to your family’s tree this year.”Purchase the ornament here.