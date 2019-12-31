Trump, Obama tie in 2019 most admired man poll

WASHINGTON (WFLA/WSAV) – Donald Trump and Barack Obama are tied this year for the most admired man in America.

Gallup conducts a survey each year asking the open-ended questions: “What man/woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?”

This is Obama’s 12th time holding the title, and Donald Trump’s first time.

While the two were both named by 18% of overall Americans surveyed, 41% of Democrats named Obama and 45% of Republicans named Trump.

For the second year in a row, the Gallup poll found Michelle Obama to be the most admired woman in America.

Michelle Obama was the only woman in double digits this year, polling at 10%, five percent less than in 2018. Current First Lady Melania Trump finished second this year, mentioned by 5% of polled individuals.