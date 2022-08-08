So far this hurricane season has been quiet. Really quiet.

Here it is the third month and we haven’t seen a hurricane yet. But don’t let this slow start fool you. August can come in like a lamb and go out like a lion.

There are signs that the basin may soon get active. We are after all approaching the peak of hurricane season.

As a matter of fact, we are watching a disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 40 percent chance of development in the next five days. If it becomes a named system, it will be called Danielle, making it the fourth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic season.

For now, this system is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It’s expected to turn to the northeast and away from the United States and not impact the mainland U.S.

But things could always change, and we will be watching closely.

Last year, four named storms developed during the month of August. This includes the powerful Hurricane Ida, which devastated communities from Louisiana all the way to New Jersey.

Another example of a powerful August storm is Hurricane Dorian. It was one of basin’s strongest ever hurricanes. It formed in late August of 2019 before making its destructive landfall in the Bahamas on September 1st.

So don’t let you guard down yet. In many ways, the 2022 season is just getting started.