Tropical Storm Marco forms, Laura more organized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our 2020 storm names are filling up fast as we now have Marco checked off the list. Tropical Storm Marco formed late last night. Tropical Storm Laura is now in the northern Caribbean Sea. There are now two systems we are watching that may impact the Gulf Coast of the United States this week.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Depression Thirteen was upgraded to a tropical storm Friday morning, receiving the name Laura. As of 5 AM, Laura’s winds have weakened to 40 mph with 50 mph gusts. It is located 70 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was moving west at 21 mph.

Laura is better organized this morning with convection now forming around the storm’s center.

Laura has to jump through some hoops before it can emerge into the Gulf of Mexico early this week. The center of Laura is expected to move over Hispaniola tonight into Sunday morning. Laura’s circulation could be severely disrupted or weakened over the mountainous terrain. The storm will still have to battle land interaction with Cuba after Hispaniola, which could further weaken the storm. There is a possibility that Laura enters the Gulf as a tropical wave.

However, if Laura can make it through all of these …, then the storm has a chance of strengthening once in Gulf of Mexico where conditions are very favorable for development.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico and maintaining tropical storm strength, Laura will quickly strengthen. It is possible it could reach category 1 strength before it makes landfall, most likely along Louisiana coast.

Uncertainty remains in Laura’s intensity through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will travel in a northwesterly direction.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco formed late Friday night over the northwestern Caribbean. The convection around Marco’s center has been improving since the storm formed.

Marco has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph wind as of the 5 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Movement is to the north-northwest at 12 mph. It is located 115 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

On the forecast track, Marco will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico later today. The storm will then move into the central Gulf of Mexico and track toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday.

Marco will gradually strengthen as it tracks closer to the Gulf Coast as conditions in the central Gulf are favorable for development. The storm could run into wind shear in the northwestern Gulf. This will impede Marco from strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall. Marco is expected to make a west-northwest turn near the Louisiana/Texas Coast.