Tropical Storm Karen forms in Southern Atlantic Ocean

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Karen forms early Sunday morning just east of the Windward Islands with maximum winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph and about 100 miles east of Grenada.

Gradual strengthening is expected through the next 5 days. By Monday morning, the storm is expected to be in the Caribbean Sea and tracking northwest. It is then expected to turn north and track through Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands by Wednesday morning.

By Friday morning, Karen is expected to strengthen into a strong Tropical Storm as it moves in the the Atlantic Ocean.

Beyond 5 days, it is not possible to determine the likelihood of a threat or impacts along the East Coast. Karen is worth watching, but is not currently a threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.

TROPICAL STORM JERRY:

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving through the Atlantic Ocean with maximum winds of 65 mph. It is starting to turn more north moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph.

Jerry is expected to make a hard easterly turn by late Tuesday into early Wednesday before moving close to Bermuda. Jerry is expected to continue to track to the east in the Atlantic Ocean, away from the United States.

OTHER WAVES:

In addition to Tropical Storm Jerry and Karen, moving away from the East Coast, there is 1 other wave in the Atlantic that have a high chance of becoming tropical depressions within the next 2-5 days. Our next storm name is Lorenzo.