Tropical Storm Humberto still disorganized, moving through Northern Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Humperto Depression Nine is now Tropical Storm Humberto. Maximum sustained winds hold steady at 40mph.

As of 5 a.m Saturday, the tropical storm is moving to the NW at 7 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph. Tropical Storm force winds start at 39 mph. Right now, Tropical Depression nine is about 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island.

There are differences in the 5 a.m. updated track and forecast.

The first is that the track has continued to shift even more to the east. The entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry area is still out of the cone. That doesn’t mean we are completely out of the clear. We could have a storm move up on the western side of the cone and bring us some storm impacts.

Another difference is the timing on Humberto’s closest approach to us. The storm is expected to slow as it moves north throughout the weekend. By early Monday morning, it should be to our east.

The storm system will continue to move across the northwestern Bahamas today and then north as it parallels the east coast of Florida Sunday. This is what we are going to be closely watching for. The more west it tracks, the closer it could be for us and we will see more impacts.

Tropical Storm watches have been dropped from the Florida coastline.

If we were to have any impacts, our main threats would be gusty wind and heavy rain, especially along the coast. Impacts would move in Sunday into Monday.