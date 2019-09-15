Tropical Storm Humberto continues to strengthen north of Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Humberto is slowly strengthening as it pulls away from the Northern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds now up to 60 mph.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the track continues to stay to the east and off shore from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It will continue to strengthen into a strong tropical storm by tonight and then a category 1 hurricane by early tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow morning, it is expected to make a sharp east turn and stay in the Atlantic Ocean. As it moves over warmer waters in the Atlantic, it could strengthen into a category 2 hurricane.

Comparing it to Dorian…when Dorian was closest to us, it was about 90 miles away. The center of the track is about 260 miles away from Savannah.

FOR US…

HIGH RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS If you are headed to the beach today, be careful. Tropical Storm Humberto causing a rougher surf today.

TODAY: With Humberto’s forecast track staying well enough off shore, we won’t see significant rainfall. Some thin outer-rain bands may reach us throughout the day. We can expect isolated showers and storms during the day. Along the coastline, winds could be as high as 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.