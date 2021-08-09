Tropical Storm Fred forecast to form tonight

A disturbance approaching the Lesser Antilles is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight.

At 5pm, Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 was about 165 miles east/southeast of Dominica. The storm system has maximum sustained winds of 35mph with gusts up to 45mph. PTC 6 is moving to the west/northwest at 15mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico (including Culebra and Vieques), US Virgin Islands, and Dominican Republic.

PTC 6 is moving to the west/northwest, and this general motion is expected the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands tonight, and pass near or over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

PTC 6 is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred tonight.

Hurricane Hunters are ready to fly into the storm system to collect data.