Tropical Storm Fred could form as early as today

Tropical storm conditions are expected today in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six approaches. It could become Tropical Storm Fred by this evening in the Northeast Caribbean Sea.

At 11 am Tuesday, the storm was producing winds of 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. It was moving quickly to the west-northwest at 35 mph.

PTC 6 is currently in a favorable environment to develop, but will have a short window today to get its act together before passing over Hispaniola tomorrow and Thursday where high terrain will disrupt any circulation that may have developed.

By Friday and Saturday, the disturbance will pass near or north of Cuba and the Southern Bahamas. Once in this area it will have the chance to develop or redevelop once again. Hurricane Hunter missions are underway to gather more data that will help produce a more precise forecast for the days ahead.

It is still too early to know when or if the storm will impact the United States.