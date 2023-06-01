Savannah, GA ~ Today is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, and Tropical Depression Two just formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Hunters are flying into the storm system this afternoon and have found the storm system is better organized.

The center of the storm is about 300 miles west/northwest of Ft Myers, Florida. It’s slowly moving to the west-northwest at just 2 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35mph with gusts up to 45mph. Some modest intensification is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or tomorrow. If this happens, it will be the first tropical storm of the season and named Arlene.

The storm is forecast to move south and weaken by Friday night.

This storm could bring areas of heavy rain to parts of the Florida Peninsula. Many areas could see as much as 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts up to 6 inches.