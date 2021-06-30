Potential Tropical Cyclone Five forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Watches issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles

At 5pm Potential Tropical Cyclone Five developed, and it’s about 1195 miles east of the Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph, and the storm is tracking to the WNW at 21mph.

An increase in forward speed during the next couple of days is expected. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm either tonight or tomorrow. If it becomes a storm, it will get the name Elsa.