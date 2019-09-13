Tropical Cyclone Nine starts to pick up speed through Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on the tropics today as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine begins to pick up the pace through the Bahamas.

As of 5 a.m, it is now moving to the northwest at 6 mph. It doesn’t seem like much but it was stationary yesterday evening. Even though it is starting to move, it hasn’t strengthened. Maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. Tropical Storm force winds start at 39 mph.

The storm system will continue to move across the northwestern Bahamas today and then move along or move over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday. By early tomorrow morning, it is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm.

By Sunday, the storm could track north and eventually approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by Monday and Tuesday.

There’s still a high level of uncertainty on what this storm system could do and where exactly it could go. Forecast models show a spread from a track closer to the Gulf Coast States to the storm staying in the Atlantic Ocean.

We are watching to see how far east does the steering high pressure go. The farther east, the more likely the storm will track closer to the east coast. The farther west, the storm could track through Florida and then track to our north.

The main threats would be tropical-storm force winds and rain showers. The prediction for parts of southeast Georgia is 2-4 inches of rain.