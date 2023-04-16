BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED is investigating after a state trooper was shot along US 78 early Sunday morning.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Reports say that at some point during the traffic stop, the suspect shot at the trooper before driving away from the scene.

A second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

Lance Corporal Frazier was shot on the right side of his face. He was transported for medical attention.

Officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Lance Corporal Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A covering Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Hampton counties.

SLED is investigating the incident.