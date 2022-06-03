HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Boy Scout Troop 245 is celebrating 50 years of scouting on Hilton Head Island.

The troop has helped thousands of young men and boys throughout the years as they strived to develop leadership skills, build character and serve their community. Of the many that have been part of the troop, over 100 have gone on to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank a scout can achieve in the program.

In a press release the troop announced that they would be celebrating the anniversary on June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Honey Horn Plantation. If you are a former scout or leader of the troop and would like to RSVP for the event or find more information you can click or tap on the link here.