SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA expects to see record-setting travel numbers at the airport this 4th of July weekend, saying this will be the most people flying for the holiday since they began tracking travel numbers over 20 years ago.

They expect to see an increase of over 2 million travelers compared to 4th of July weekend last year. In Georgia, more than 124,000 people are set to take flights for the holiday. AAA says air travel has seen the biggest spike in demand, and the threat of delays and cancellations isn’t deterring travelers. They urge anyone hitting the skies this weekend to arrive even earlier than they might think is necessary.

“Normally, you know, the tagline is to get there two hours before, but because air travel is the most it has been since AAA has been tracking back in 2001, folks may want to look at maybe getting to the airport three hours in advance. Because it’s all about planning and right now we’re seeing a lot of cancellations or delays that are happening,” says AAA Georgia spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

In light of the number of delays and cancellations airports are seeing, AAA says the best thing you can do is download your airline’s app on your phone to stay up to date on your flight’s status. They also recommend using travel insurance, and most importantly remember to pack your patience.