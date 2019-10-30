‘Transparent Savannah’ data shows campaign finance violations in Savannah mayoral race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday marks one week until municipal elections in Chatham County. The board of elections says just two percent of registered voters have cast their ballot.

Ahead of the election, a group of volunteers — called Transparent Savannah — says it went through pages of data directly from Savannah’s Clerk of Council. Their purpose is to highlight campaign finance contributions in Savannah’s mayoral and alderman at-large elections.

For example, the group’s data shows incumbent Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach raised $231,613, compared to District 1 Alderman Van Johnson’s $27,976.

The data says former State Senator Regina Thomas raised $7,878. Louis Wilson Sr. was not included on the list.

The group also analyzed data for Savannah’s races for Alderman At-Large Posts 1 and 2.

The group presented the data to the Rebecca Rolfes, the president of the League of Women Voters of the Coastal Empire. She warns against judging the numbers too harshly.

“[Deloach] has been in office longer,” she said. So they’ve been raising money longer. It is not to say they are better than or they are doing anything underhand. Don’t think of it in those terms, just how long they’ve been in office.”

A campaign finance act says an individual may not donate more than $2,800 to one candidate throughout one general municipal election cycle. The mayoral election cycle started four years ago, in 2015.

Data from Transparent Savannah shows several of Mayor Deloach’s big donors gave him more than $2,800.





According to Rolfes, “90 plus percent of people have done that completely innocently. They don’t know they’ve exceeded that amount,” she said.

News 3 has reached out to Deloach’s campaign. We are waiting to hear back.

The important thing, Rolfes says, is to get out to the polls and vote. Her organization does not endorse any candidate in any election.

“Municipal politics go on every day and have a direct impact on our lives. So choosing the people who are sitting in those seats and making those decisions is absolutely crucial to your quality of life,” she said.

The League of Women Voters’ website features valuable information on where to vote. It also compiles nonpartisan information on each candidate.

“It’s amazing how many seats are up for election in Coastal Georgia,” said Rolfes. “So this election will change the face of Georgia for the next 10 years.”