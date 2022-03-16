SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Public transit systems are prepared to shift gears as prices at the pump continue to rise.

As of Wednesday, diesel is averaging $5.10 per gallon in Savannah, according to AAA. That’s $1 more per gallon than this time last year. It can cost up to $500 to fill a full-sized bus, which typically takes 80-100 gallons of diesel.

Buses also get four times fewer miles per gallon than a standard car, according to the Department of Transportation. Savannah-Chatham Public School System’s transportation division is prepared to feel the effects later on.

“We’re always looking at numbers and riders,” director Paul Abbott said. “You know, we may be getting ready to take another look at that. Where can we possibly eliminate or combine routes to maybe eliminate a bus, free up a bus.”

Abbott says another solution could be to set a fixed price for drivers to fill their tanks. But Abbott said the district is still 80 drivers short, meaning there are that many fewer buses on the road — sparing the district some cash.

“If you look at the whole picture, we’re toward the end of school,” he explained. “We’ll do a little bit for summer school, so there will be some costs there, you know more than probably typical. But it’s better than having started at the beginning of school with the high prices.”

Chatham Area Transit budgets about $1.5 million to cover gas costs for buses. In the past, higher gas prices have brought more riders on board, officials said. But it’s still too soon to see the full effects of the current prices.

“Right now, we don’t seem too worried,” communications director Eric Curl said. “We’ll see as far as how long the increased cost goes. But there’s always padding built in to account for potential increases in costs.”

Curl said CAT does not plan to increase fares.

To help offset the rising cost of gas, the transit system plans to roll out electric buses – the first to be debuted during Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Curl said the six electric buses will join the rest of the fleet in April.

This past Monday, CAT resumed full capacity on buses to help open doors to more people. Before then, buses had been allowing half capacity since the start of the pandemic.