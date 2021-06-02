Wrecks on I-16, I-95 causing extreme traffic delays

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Motorists traveling in western Chatham County can expect extreme traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy traffic is expected for several hours and the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking motorists to delay their travel if possible.

CCPD said multiple accidents have occurred in Pooler at I-16 and I-95. There was also a six-vehicle accident on I-95 in Bryan County.

I-95 southbound is backed up due to an wreck at mile marker 90 in Bryan County, CCPD said. Traffic is being diverted which caused a standstill on I-95 southbound, Highway 17 southbound and 204 westbound, CCPD said.

Back-ups are now being seen on Highway 80 too. Accidents in Pooler on I-16 and I-95 have both north and southbound shutdown.