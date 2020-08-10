Work to begin on U.S. 278, Beach City Rd. traffic signal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island has given the green light for work to begin on a traffic signal at U.S. 278 (Bus.) and Beach City Road.

Red Electrical Designs has 30 days to complete the work, which will also entail minor drainage and crosswalk repairs in the immediate area.

The original mast pole and foundation were damaged beyond repair last November when a motorist collided with this traffic signal support. Temporary span-wire signal support was installed, enabling the signal to operate until a new pole and foundation could be installed.

According to the Town, the long delay in repair work stemmed from the manufacturing and delivery of the custom decorative mast and arms.

The work should not impact traffic during the day on U.S. 278 (Bus.) but may include periodic closures of the right turn lane from Beach City Road and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 278 (Bus).

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Because design standards had changed since this mast-arm support was first constructed in 2010, the Town had the signal re-designed and then permitted through the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT). The Town is responsible for maintenance and repair of the decorative signal poles under an agreement with the SCDOT.