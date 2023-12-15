SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Georgia Department of Transportation works on construction and maintenance projects throughout the Coastal Empire, road closures continue.

Here’s a look at traffic interruptions you can expect from Saturday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 22.

Keep in mind that weather or other factors could change GDOT’s work schedule.

Officials urge drivers to reduce their speed and pay attention in work zones.

Interstate 16

I-16 (in the Vicinity of SR 307) Chatham County

Lane Closures for DDI Construction on I-16 & SR 307

Monday – Saturday

· I-16 Eastbound from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· I-16 Westbound from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· SR 307 North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· SR 307 South from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Continues thru end of 2023



I-16 West Bulloch County

Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift

Beginning @ MM117 Westbound. Ending @ MM118

Daily 7zm – 8pm

Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2024



I-16 East Bryan County

Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift

Beginning @ MM 142 Eastbound. Ending @ MM 143

Daily 7am –8pm

Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023



I-16 West Bryan County

Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift

Westbound from MM 143 to MM 144

Daily 7am – 8pm

Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023



I-16 West Laurens County

Shoulder Closed Lane Shifting

Westbound from MM 53 to MM 55

Daily 7am – 8pm

Starting 12/18/2023 – 6/30/2023

Bridge & Road Closures with Detours

SR 169 at Canoochee River Bridge Evans County

Road Closure June 12 for Bridge Replacement

Expected to Reopen March 2024

Detour via US 301, US 280, SR 129



SR 520 at Satilla River Overflow Bridge Brantley County

Lane Closures for Bridge Replacement

Expected to Reopen July 2024

Single Lane Traffic in Both Directions thru Work Zone

On-site Detour: WB Traffic Shift to EB Bridge



Harden Chapel Rd Toombs County

Road Closure for Bridge Replacement

From 10/4/23 – 3/31/24

Detour via SR 56, US 1



Birdford Lake Rd Tattnall County

Road Closure for Bridge Replacement

From 11/27/23 – 6/24/24

Detour via US 301, SR 144, John M. Brewton Rd

Bridge Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance

SR 25 at Houlihan Bridge Chatham County

Single Lane Closure Utilizing Traffic Signals

Bridge Repair Timeline TBD

Alternate Route via SR 25, SR 30, SR 21, I-95, US 17

Resurfacing

SR 38 US 84 Offerman to Screven Pierce/Wayne County

From MP 17.74 (in Offerman) to MP 1.01 (in Wayne Co)

Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing

Daily 7am to 7pm Nov.1 thru Dec. 31, 2023



SR 204/Abercorn St Chatham County

From Georgetown Exit to Stephenson Ave

Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing

Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am



SR 26/Victory Drive Chatham County

From Bee Road to Ogeechee Rd (MP 19.81 to MP 17.22)

Single Lane Closure Milling/Repaving

Daily/Nightly Lane Closures

Monday – Friday 8am to 4pm

Saturday – Sunday 7am to 7pm



SR 196/SR 119 Liberty County

From Gate 1 to Gate 5 (MP 4.67 to 7.15)

Lane Closures Friday – Saturday 7pm to 5am



SR 38/Old Sunbury Road Liberty County

From Joseph Martin Rd to Old Hines Rd

Nightly Lane Closures for Pipe Installation

Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am



SR 303 Glynn County

From SR 520 to SR 25

Daytime Lane Closures (Saturdays Only)

11/18/2023 – 12/31/23



SR 21 BU Effingham County

SR 21 to SR 119

Milling & Resurfacing Daily Flagging Operations

Monday – Sunday 7pm to 6am



SR 30/US 280 Montgomery/Toombs Counties

From SR 135 (Higgston) to SR 4/US 1 (Lyons)

Nightly Lane Closures Sunday – Thursday 6:30pm to 6:30am

8/13/2023 – 4/30/2024



SR 203 Appling County

From Bacon County Line to Wayne County Line

Daily Lane Closures 7am to 6pm

7/10/2023 – 2/29/2024



SR 25/US 17 Glynn County

From Sidney Lanier Bridge to SR 25 Spur

Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am

7/18/2023 – 12/31/2023



SR 25 Spur / F.J. Torras Causeway (SSI) Glynn County

Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am

7/16/2023 – 8/15/2023



SR 25/US 17 McIntosh County

From SR 251 to Newport River Bridge

Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation

10/11/2023 – 12/31/2023

Other Traffic Interruptions

SR 169 Evans County

From SR 129 to Riverside Drive

Brewton Park Boat Ramp Access will Remain Open to Public



Harville Rd at Langston Chapel Rd Bulloch County

Harville Road (CR 585) at Langston Chapel Road (CR 248)

Roundabout Construction

Lane Closures for Utility Work

Monday – Thursday 9am to 4:30pm

Friday – Sunday 9am to 3:30pm

11/27/23 – 12/21/23



SR 21/SR 30 Chatham County

I-95/SR 405 to Berrien Rd

Nightly Lane Closures for Work on Striping

Monday – Friday 7pm to 6am



SR 40 Camden County

West of Grove Blvd to East of Truss Plant Road

Widening and Reconstruction for Additional Turn Lanes

Lane Closures Monday – Friday 7am to 5pm

Ends 12/31/2023



SR 25/Burnsed Blvd. Chatham County

US 80/Burnsed Blvd. and SR 25/Brampton Rd.

Road Widening & Paving Operations

Lane Closures Mon. – Fri. 7am to 6pm

Burnsed Boulevard reduced to two lanes from Hwy 80 through the intersection of SR 25. Traffic will move to the southbound lanes, which will become one lane in each direction.

SR25 North from Bay Street closed to through traffic. Only trucks needing access to Foundation Drive.



SR 25 Glynn County

Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Blvd

Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation

Monday – Friday, 9am to 4pm and 6pm to 7am

Expected Completion 2nd Quarter 2024



US 17/SR 25 AT SR 99 Glynn County

Roundabout Construction on US 17/SR 25 at SR 99

Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation

11/1/23 – 11/30/24



SR 303 Glynn County

Quick Response Project Turn Lane Extension

Daily Lane Closures 9am-3:30pm & 6pm-7am

11/6/2023 – 12/31/2023



US 84/SR 38 Wayne County

Jesup Intersection Improvements at Orange, Cherry,

and Pine Street Intersections

Daily Lane Closures 11/16/2023 – 2/28/2024