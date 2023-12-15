SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Georgia Department of Transportation works on construction and maintenance projects throughout the Coastal Empire, road closures continue.

Here’s a look at traffic interruptions you can expect from Saturday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 22.

Keep in mind that weather or other factors could change GDOT’s work schedule.

Officials urge drivers to reduce their speed and pay attention in work zones.

Interstate 16 

I-16 (in the Vicinity of SR 307)                 Chatham County               
Lane Closures for DDI Construction on I-16 & SR 307    
Monday – Saturday  
· I-16 Eastbound from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
· I-16 Westbound from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  
· SR 307 North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
· SR 307 South from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  
Continues thru end of 2023  
 
I-16 West                                                     Bulloch County 
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift 
Beginning @ MM117 Westbound. Ending @ MM118  
Daily 7zm – 8pm 
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2024 
 
I-16 East                                                       Bryan County 
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift 
Beginning @ MM 142 Eastbound. Ending @ MM 143 
Daily 7am –8pm 
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023 
 
I-16 West                                                      Bryan County 
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift 
Westbound from MM 143 to MM 144 
Daily 7am – 8pm 
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023 
 
I-16 West                                                       Laurens County 
Shoulder Closed Lane Shifting  
Westbound from MM 53 to MM 55 
Daily 7am – 8pm 
Starting 12/18/2023 – 6/30/2023 

Bridge & Road Closures with Detours  

SR 169 at Canoochee River Bridge            Evans County  
Road Closure June 12 for Bridge Replacement  
Expected to Reopen March 2024  
Detour via US 301, US 280, SR 129  
  
SR 520 at Satilla River Overflow Bridge    Brantley County   
Lane Closures for Bridge Replacement   
Expected to Reopen July 2024     
Single Lane Traffic in Both Directions thru Work Zone     
On-site Detour: WB Traffic Shift to EB Bridge   
   
Harden Chapel Rd                                        Toombs County  
Road Closure for Bridge Replacement  
From 10/4/23 – 3/31/24  
Detour via SR 56, US 1  
 
Birdford Lake Rd                                           Tattnall County 
Road Closure for Bridge Replacement 
From 11/27/23 – 6/24/24 
Detour via US 301, SR 144, John M. Brewton Rd 

Bridge Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance  

SR 25 at Houlihan Bridge                              Chatham County    
Single Lane Closure Utilizing Traffic Signals    
Bridge Repair Timeline TBD   
Alternate Route via SR 25, SR 30, SR 21, I-95, US 17  

Resurfacing  

SR 38 US 84 Offerman to Screven               Pierce/Wayne County 
From MP 17.74 (in Offerman) to MP 1.01 (in Wayne Co) 
Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing 
Daily 7am to 7pm Nov.1 thru Dec. 31, 2023 
 
SR 204/Abercorn St                                       Chatham County  
From Georgetown Exit to Stephenson Ave  
Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing  
Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am  
 
SR 26/Victory Drive                                        Chatham County 
From Bee Road to Ogeechee Rd (MP 19.81 to MP 17.22) 
Single Lane Closure Milling/Repaving 
Daily/Nightly Lane Closures  
Monday – Friday 8am to 4pm  
Saturday – Sunday 7am to 7pm 
 
SR 196/SR 119                                                 Liberty County  
From Gate 1 to Gate 5 (MP 4.67 to 7.15)   
Lane Closures Friday – Saturday 7pm to 5am    
  
SR 38/Old Sunbury Road                               Liberty County  
From Joseph Martin Rd to Old Hines Rd  
Nightly Lane Closures for Pipe Installation  
Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am   
    
SR 303                                                              Glynn County  
From SR 520 to SR 25  
Daytime Lane Closures (Saturdays Only) 
11/18/2023 – 12/31/23  
  
SR 21 BU                                                           Effingham County  
SR 21 to SR 119  
Milling & Resurfacing Daily Flagging Operations   
Monday – Sunday 7pm to 6am  
  
SR 30/US 280                              Montgomery/Toombs Counties  
From SR 135 (Higgston) to SR 4/US 1 (Lyons)  
Nightly Lane Closures Sunday – Thursday 6:30pm to 6:30am  
8/13/2023 – 4/30/2024  
  
SR 203                                                               Appling County  
From Bacon County Line to Wayne County Line  
Daily Lane Closures 7am to 6pm  
7/10/2023 – 2/29/2024  
  
SR 25/US 17                                                      Glynn County  
From Sidney Lanier Bridge to SR 25 Spur  
Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am  
7/18/2023 – 12/31/2023  
 
SR 25 Spur / F.J. Torras Causeway (SSI)        Glynn County  
Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am  
7/16/2023 – 8/15/2023  
 
SR 25/US 17                                                       McIntosh County 
From SR 251 to Newport River Bridge 
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation 
10/11/2023 – 12/31/2023 

Other Traffic Interruptions    

SR 169                                                                Evans County  
From SR 129 to Riverside Drive  
Brewton Park Boat Ramp Access will Remain Open to Public  
 
Harville Rd at Langston Chapel Rd                 Bulloch County 
Harville Road (CR 585) at Langston Chapel Road (CR 248) 
Roundabout Construction 
Lane Closures for Utility Work  
Monday – Thursday 9am to 4:30pm  
Friday – Sunday 9am to 3:30pm 
11/27/23 – 12/21/23 
  
SR 21/SR 30                                                         Chatham County  
I-95/SR 405 to Berrien Rd                                          
Nightly Lane Closures for Work on Striping  
Monday – Friday 7pm to 6am   
  
SR 40                                                                    Camden County  
West of Grove Blvd to East of Truss Plant Road  
Widening and Reconstruction for Additional Turn Lanes   
Lane Closures Monday – Friday 7am to 5pm  
Ends 12/31/2023  
 
SR 25/Burnsed Blvd.                                           Chatham County  
US 80/Burnsed Blvd. and SR 25/Brampton Rd.  
Road Widening & Paving Operations  
Lane Closures Mon. – Fri. 7am to 6pm  

  • Burnsed Boulevard reduced to two lanes from Hwy 80 through the intersection of SR 25. Traffic will move to the southbound lanes, which will become one lane in each direction.  
  • SR25 North from Bay Street closed to through traffic. Only trucks needing access to Foundation Drive.  

   
SR 25                                                                       Glynn County  
Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Blvd   
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation  
Monday – Friday, 9am to 4pm and 6pm to 7am   
Expected Completion 2nd Quarter 2024  
 
US 17/SR 25 AT SR 99                                           Glynn County 
Roundabout Construction on US 17/SR 25 at SR 99 
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation  
11/1/23 – 11/30/24 
 
SR 303                                                                     Glynn County 
Quick Response Project Turn Lane Extension  
Daily Lane Closures 9am-3:30pm & 6pm-7am    
11/6/2023 – 12/31/2023 
   

US 84/SR 38                                                            Wayne County 

Jesup Intersection Improvements at Orange, Cherry,  
and Pine Street Intersections 
Daily Lane Closures 11/16/2023 – 2/28/2024 