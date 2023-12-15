SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Georgia Department of Transportation works on construction and maintenance projects throughout the Coastal Empire, road closures continue.
Here’s a look at traffic interruptions you can expect from Saturday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 22.
Keep in mind that weather or other factors could change GDOT’s work schedule.
Officials urge drivers to reduce their speed and pay attention in work zones.
Interstate 16
I-16 (in the Vicinity of SR 307) Chatham County
Lane Closures for DDI Construction on I-16 & SR 307
Monday – Saturday
· I-16 Eastbound from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· I-16 Westbound from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· SR 307 North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· SR 307 South from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Continues thru end of 2023
I-16 West Bulloch County
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift
Beginning @ MM117 Westbound. Ending @ MM118
Daily 7zm – 8pm
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2024
I-16 East Bryan County
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift
Beginning @ MM 142 Eastbound. Ending @ MM 143
Daily 7am –8pm
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023
I-16 West Bryan County
Shoulder Closed due to Installing Conduit on R/W Lane Shift
Westbound from MM 143 to MM 144
Daily 7am – 8pm
Starting 12/15/2023 – 6/30/2023
I-16 West Laurens County
Shoulder Closed Lane Shifting
Westbound from MM 53 to MM 55
Daily 7am – 8pm
Starting 12/18/2023 – 6/30/2023
Bridge & Road Closures with Detours
SR 169 at Canoochee River Bridge Evans County
Road Closure June 12 for Bridge Replacement
Expected to Reopen March 2024
Detour via US 301, US 280, SR 129
SR 520 at Satilla River Overflow Bridge Brantley County
Lane Closures for Bridge Replacement
Expected to Reopen July 2024
Single Lane Traffic in Both Directions thru Work Zone
On-site Detour: WB Traffic Shift to EB Bridge
Harden Chapel Rd Toombs County
Road Closure for Bridge Replacement
From 10/4/23 – 3/31/24
Detour via SR 56, US 1
Birdford Lake Rd Tattnall County
Road Closure for Bridge Replacement
From 11/27/23 – 6/24/24
Detour via US 301, SR 144, John M. Brewton Rd
Bridge Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance
SR 25 at Houlihan Bridge Chatham County
Single Lane Closure Utilizing Traffic Signals
Bridge Repair Timeline TBD
Alternate Route via SR 25, SR 30, SR 21, I-95, US 17
Resurfacing
SR 38 US 84 Offerman to Screven Pierce/Wayne County
From MP 17.74 (in Offerman) to MP 1.01 (in Wayne Co)
Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing
Daily 7am to 7pm Nov.1 thru Dec. 31, 2023
SR 204/Abercorn St Chatham County
From Georgetown Exit to Stephenson Ave
Lane Closures for Asphalt Resurfacing
Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am
SR 26/Victory Drive Chatham County
From Bee Road to Ogeechee Rd (MP 19.81 to MP 17.22)
Single Lane Closure Milling/Repaving
Daily/Nightly Lane Closures
Monday – Friday 8am to 4pm
Saturday – Sunday 7am to 7pm
SR 196/SR 119 Liberty County
From Gate 1 to Gate 5 (MP 4.67 to 7.15)
Lane Closures Friday – Saturday 7pm to 5am
SR 38/Old Sunbury Road Liberty County
From Joseph Martin Rd to Old Hines Rd
Nightly Lane Closures for Pipe Installation
Sunday – Friday 7pm to 6am
SR 303 Glynn County
From SR 520 to SR 25
Daytime Lane Closures (Saturdays Only)
11/18/2023 – 12/31/23
SR 21 BU Effingham County
SR 21 to SR 119
Milling & Resurfacing Daily Flagging Operations
Monday – Sunday 7pm to 6am
SR 30/US 280 Montgomery/Toombs Counties
From SR 135 (Higgston) to SR 4/US 1 (Lyons)
Nightly Lane Closures Sunday – Thursday 6:30pm to 6:30am
8/13/2023 – 4/30/2024
SR 203 Appling County
From Bacon County Line to Wayne County Line
Daily Lane Closures 7am to 6pm
7/10/2023 – 2/29/2024
SR 25/US 17 Glynn County
From Sidney Lanier Bridge to SR 25 Spur
Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am
7/18/2023 – 12/31/2023
SR 25 Spur / F.J. Torras Causeway (SSI) Glynn County
Nightly Lane Closures 7pm to 6am
7/16/2023 – 8/15/2023
SR 25/US 17 McIntosh County
From SR 251 to Newport River Bridge
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation
10/11/2023 – 12/31/2023
Other Traffic Interruptions
SR 169 Evans County
From SR 129 to Riverside Drive
Brewton Park Boat Ramp Access will Remain Open to Public
Harville Rd at Langston Chapel Rd Bulloch County
Harville Road (CR 585) at Langston Chapel Road (CR 248)
Roundabout Construction
Lane Closures for Utility Work
Monday – Thursday 9am to 4:30pm
Friday – Sunday 9am to 3:30pm
11/27/23 – 12/21/23
SR 21/SR 30 Chatham County
I-95/SR 405 to Berrien Rd
Nightly Lane Closures for Work on Striping
Monday – Friday 7pm to 6am
SR 40 Camden County
West of Grove Blvd to East of Truss Plant Road
Widening and Reconstruction for Additional Turn Lanes
Lane Closures Monday – Friday 7am to 5pm
Ends 12/31/2023
SR 25/Burnsed Blvd. Chatham County
US 80/Burnsed Blvd. and SR 25/Brampton Rd.
Road Widening & Paving Operations
Lane Closures Mon. – Fri. 7am to 6pm
- Burnsed Boulevard reduced to two lanes from Hwy 80 through the intersection of SR 25. Traffic will move to the southbound lanes, which will become one lane in each direction.
- SR25 North from Bay Street closed to through traffic. Only trucks needing access to Foundation Drive.
SR 25 Glynn County
Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Blvd
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation
Monday – Friday, 9am to 4pm and 6pm to 7am
Expected Completion 2nd Quarter 2024
US 17/SR 25 AT SR 99 Glynn County
Roundabout Construction on US 17/SR 25 at SR 99
Daily Lane Closures with Flagging Operation
11/1/23 – 11/30/24
SR 303 Glynn County
Quick Response Project Turn Lane Extension
Daily Lane Closures 9am-3:30pm & 6pm-7am
11/6/2023 – 12/31/2023
US 84/SR 38 Wayne County
Jesup Intersection Improvements at Orange, Cherry,
and Pine Street Intersections
Daily Lane Closures 11/16/2023 – 2/28/2024