WB lane of Islands Expressway to close for maintenance starting Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Next week, construction may hold up your commute in Chatham County.
Starting Wednesday, June 19, the westbound lane of Islands Expressway will close for maintenance. Traffic will shift to the eastbound lane.
Construction is set to wrap up on Saturday, June 22.
