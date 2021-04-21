US 341 closed between Jesup, Brunswick due to area fire

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement has closed down US 341 between Jesup and Brunswick Wednesday evening due to a fire in the area.

With smoke causing limited visibility on the highway, the Georgia State Patrol requested the emergency road closure.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic is being detoured at the intersection of US 301 in Jesup to SR 32 in Hortense, then continuing on SR 32 to US 341 at Sterling in Glynn County.

It’s unclear how long the closure will remain in place.

