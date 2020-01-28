Upcoming road closures for Critz Tybee Run Fest weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Critz Tybee Run Fest is coming to Tybee Island this weekend, and there will be multiple road closures and changes.

There will be five total races this weekend, from a 1 mile run to a half marathon. Some road closures will start as early as 3 a.m. on Thursday and will continue into Sunday afternoon. Below is a list of impacted roads and closure information.

Expected Road Congestion

Butler Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street will likely experience congestion during all races on Friday and Saturday.

No Parking Zones

There will be no parking on 15th Street, Tybrisa Street, or in the 16th Street parking lot along Strand Avenue up to 17th Street. No parking zones will be in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot, and beginning at 3 a.m. Friday morning on affected streets.

Complete Road Closures

Both 15th and Tybrisa Streets will be closed during the entire race, starting Friday at 3 a.m. They will reopen Saturday afternoon after clean up.

Temporary Lane Restrictions and Road Impacts: