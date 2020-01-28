Upcoming road closures for Critz Tybee Run Fest weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Critz Tybee Run Fest is coming to Tybee Island this weekend, and there will be multiple road closures and changes.
There will be five total races this weekend, from a 1 mile run to a half marathon. Some road closures will start as early as 3 a.m. on Thursday and will continue into Sunday afternoon. Below is a list of impacted roads and closure information.
Expected Road Congestion
Butler Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street will likely experience congestion during all races on Friday and Saturday.
No Parking Zones
There will be no parking on 15th Street, Tybrisa Street, or in the 16th Street parking lot along Strand Avenue up to 17th Street. No parking zones will be in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot, and beginning at 3 a.m. Friday morning on affected streets.
Complete Road Closures
Both 15th and Tybrisa Streets will be closed during the entire race, starting Friday at 3 a.m. They will reopen Saturday afternoon after clean up.
Temporary Lane Restrictions and Road Impacts:
- Highway 80
- The right lane from Byers Avenue to Battery Drive on Highway 80, westbound side
- The parking lane from Lewis Avenue to Miller Avenue on the south side of Highway 80
- Butler Avenue/Highway 80 in both directions from Tybrisa Street to 2nd Avenue
- Lewis Avenue
- Lewis Avenue is a part of the race course this year. One lane will be closed only while the race is passing.
- Tybee South End
- Friday: 18th Street, 6th and 7th Avenue, parts of Chatham Avenue, 12th Street, 2nd Avenue, Lovell Avenue
- Saturday: 5th Avenue, Lewis Avenue, Miller Avenue, Butler Avenue
- Tybee North End
- The Saturday half marathon route will include the same streets as previous years with the addition of the entire length of Bay Street and Byers. Runners will access Highway 80 via Byers.