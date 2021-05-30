Highway 80 wreck causes heavy traffic on Tybee, Wilmington Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on Highway 80 as they make their way to Tybee Island.

The Tybee Island Police Department said it received reports of a wreck on Bull River Bridge on the highway. The heavy traffic has also caused lanes to back up into neighboring Wilmington Island.

The Tybee Island Police Department is warning motorists to remain patient and drive carefully as they hit the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is reported.