Tybee Island to implement traffic controls this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to unusually heavy springtime traffic on Tybee Island, the City will implement traffic controls on Saturday, April 10. These controls will prevent gridlock and ensure emergency vehicle access to the south end.
BUTLER AVENUE
- Butler Avenue southbound will taper down to one lane at 15th Street, with only the outside right lane open to regular vehicle traffic.
- The inside southbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles only.
- All northbound lanes of Butler Avenue will be open from Tybrisa Avenue to 1st Street/US 80.
TYBRISA STREET
- Tybrisa eastbound will be closed at Butler Avenue.
- Access to the Strand Parking lot will be via 14th Street and 15th Street.
- Butler Avenue will be open to northbound traffic only between 17th Street and Tybrisa.
INLET AVENUE AND 17th STREET
- 17th Street between Inlet Avenue and Butler Avenue will be one way, flowing eastbound only therefore, only a left turn on to 17th Street will be allowed from Inlet Avenue.
- 17th Street will be closed west of Inlet Avenue.
- Inlet Avenue south of 17th Street will be closed after 11 a.m.