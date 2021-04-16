Tybee Island prepares to implement traffic controls for a 2nd weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While there are no permitted events occurring on Tybee Island this weekend, the City expects heavy traffic and will implement traffic controls on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 11 a.m.

According tothe City, the traffic controls will prevent gridlock and ensure that emergency vehicles can access the south end. This traffic plan is subject to change without notice to respond to real time traffic conditions.

BUTLER AVENUE

Butler Avenue southbound will taper down to one lane at 15 th Street, with only the outside right lane open to regular vehicle traffic.

Street, with only the outside right lane open to regular vehicle traffic. The inside southbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles only.

All northbound lanes of Butler Avenue open from Tybrisa Avenue to 1 st Street/US 80.

Street/US 80. Butler Avenue open to northbound traffic only between 17 th Street and Tybrisa

Street and Tybrisa Tybrisa at Butler will not be closed unless traffic begins to back up.

INLET AVENUE AND 17th STREET