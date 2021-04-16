Tybee Island prepares to implement traffic controls for a 2nd weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – While there are no permitted events occurring on Tybee Island this weekend, the City expects heavy traffic and will implement traffic controls on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 11 a.m.
According tothe City, the traffic controls will prevent gridlock and ensure that emergency vehicles can access the south end. This traffic plan is subject to change without notice to respond to real time traffic conditions.
BUTLER AVENUE
- Butler Avenue southbound will taper down to one lane at 15th Street, with only the outside right lane open to regular vehicle traffic.
- The inside southbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles only.
- All northbound lanes of Butler Avenue open from Tybrisa Avenue to 1st Street/US 80.
- Butler Avenue open to northbound traffic only between 17th Street and Tybrisa
- Tybrisa at Butler will not be closed unless traffic begins to back up.
INLET AVENUE AND 17th STREET
- 17th Street between Inlet Avenue and Butler Avenue one way, flowing eastbound only therefore, only a left turn on to 17th Street will be allowed from Inlet Avenue.
- 17th Street closed west of Inlet Avenue.
- Inlet Avenue south of 17th Street closed