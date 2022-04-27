TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A film company will be intermittently shutting down traffic heading to Tybee Island this Friday and Saturday, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) granted the company permission to implement closures at the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

The closures are not to exceed five minutes at a time, but with Highway 80 being the only road to and from Tybee, residents and beachgoers are already dreading the weekend traffic impacts.

“I see this being a huge nightmare,” one person wrote on a Facebook post concerning the traffic closures.

“GDOT obviously has no idea how busy Hwy 80 is these days,” another shared. “I’m sure the film could have been shot on week days.”

Tybee Island Police said the film company will not be allowed to close the roadway during the following times:

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

“If you’re traveling to and from the island this weekend, please be aware that you may encounter delays,” Tybee PD advised.

“As always, we ask that you DO NOT call our dispatch center for traffic updates,” police urged. “High volumes of such calls have the potential to interfere with our operations and decrease our response time to emergencies.”

Last weekend, the department reported at least two-vehicle crashes — one near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge and another at the Bull River Bridge. Heavy traffic delays were seen on both days.