TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Lane closures impacting traffic to and from Tybee will be on hold for the weekend, according to the city.

The closures are being used for preliminary work on future bridge replacement projects.

Officials said the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will halt work on the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges now through Sunday, allowing for all lanes to remain open.

Work is expected to resume on Monday, with the Bull River Bridge down to one lane for roughly 10 days.

Officials said there will then be a four-day break before work begins on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge followed by 10 days of the bridge down to one lane.

For more information visit the link to SR 26/US 80 Project – Bull River & Lazaretto Creek Bridges project page SR 26/US 80 Project (arcgis.com).