UPDATE: I-95 SB reopened following fatal car crash Thursday morning
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened.
UPDATE: I-95 southbound is still shutdown in McIntosh County from Exit 67 (Highway 17) to Exit 58 (GA-57).
Highway 17 southbound is the detour and has been slowed down as volume continues to increase.
McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.
According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.
Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour.
This story is developing.