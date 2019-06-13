UPDATE: I-95 SB reopened following fatal car crash Thursday morning Video Video

UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened.

UPDATE: I-95 southbound is still shutdown in McIntosh County from Exit 67 (Highway 17) to Exit 58 (GA-57).

Highway 17 southbound is the detour and has been slowed down as volume continues to increase.

McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) - Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.

According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.

Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour.

This story is developing.

